$182.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $182.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $16.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

