$184.29 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post sales of $184.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.10 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $688.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $6,536,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $142.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.49 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.