191,004 Shares in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

