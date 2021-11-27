$2.01 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.33. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

TSN stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

