$2.01 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.33. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

TSN stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.