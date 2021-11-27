$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

NYSE FL opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

