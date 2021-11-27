$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $398.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 52 week low of $248.41 and a 52 week high of $427.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

