$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $253.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $261.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

