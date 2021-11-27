$207.60 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $207.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $206.30 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.10 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $813.40 million, with estimates ranging from $799.30 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIR stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

