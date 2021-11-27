$252.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $252.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.10 million to $263.90 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.