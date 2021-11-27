$263.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $263.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $270.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $83.36 on Friday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.85.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 148.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

