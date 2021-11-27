$29.94 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce sales of $29.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.89 million and the highest is $30.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $104.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.