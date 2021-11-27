$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. State Street has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

