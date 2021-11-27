$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Thor Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Thor Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

