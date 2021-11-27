$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.