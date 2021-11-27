$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ball by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Ball by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.