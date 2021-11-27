$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

