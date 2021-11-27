$348.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $348.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.13 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $83.82 and a 52 week high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

