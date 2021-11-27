3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of 3D Systems worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDD stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,863 shares of company stock worth $374,297 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

