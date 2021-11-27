3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 90.1% in November

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DDDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 66,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,394. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

