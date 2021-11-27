3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 90.1% in November

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DDDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 66,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,394. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
3DX Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.