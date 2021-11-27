$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

