$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
