$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

CL opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

