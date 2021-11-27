$40.39 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report sales of $40.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.70 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $154.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $156.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

