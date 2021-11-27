433,837 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 433,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,345,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

NYSE BBWI opened at $74.61 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

