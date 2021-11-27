451,891 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 451,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SelectQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 in the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

