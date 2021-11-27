$467.50 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 140.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 88.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.