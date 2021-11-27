48,760 Shares in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,738,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

