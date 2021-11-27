$524.09 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $524.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.87 million to $542.89 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -314.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

