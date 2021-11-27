58,417 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,980,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $533.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.