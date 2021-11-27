616,997 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 616,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,163,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 6.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.43% of Lam Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $641.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $590.24 and a 200-day moving average of $608.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $445.60 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

