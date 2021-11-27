$673.50 Million in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will post sales of $673.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $674.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Offerpad.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OPAD opened at 7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 8.36. Offerpad has a 52-week low of 6.80 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,664,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

