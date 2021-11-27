$697.06 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $697.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $682.70 million and the highest is $715.17 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $348.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.60 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.