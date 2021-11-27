$7.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post sales of $7.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $110.66 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

