$7.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post sales of $7.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SBUX opened at $110.66 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
