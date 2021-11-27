740,500 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 740,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,881,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

