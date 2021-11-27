75,864 Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $27.79 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

