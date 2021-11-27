88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,112,022 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.21 million and a PE ratio of -14.25.

88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

