$891.50 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post sales of $891.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.12 million and the highest is $921.78 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $790.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $375.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $226.07 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.78.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

