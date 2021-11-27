89,688 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.