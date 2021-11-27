$966.60 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $966.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 254,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.