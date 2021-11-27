$966.60 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $966.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 254,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

