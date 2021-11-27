a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) vs. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.33 -$13.23 million ($1.08) -6.42

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for a.k.a. Brands and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 207.84%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -4.08% -36.66% -7.35%

Summary

iMedia Brands beats a.k.a. Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment comprises of its developing business models, which includes Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

