AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.33. 6,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

