AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.33. 6,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
