Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 231,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,860. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

