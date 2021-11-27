Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AGRPY remained flat at $$16.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Get Absa Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.0724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.