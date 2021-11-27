Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

NYSE:ACN opened at $353.60 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.61. The firm has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

