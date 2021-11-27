Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.70

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.70 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 28,236 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £186.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07.

About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

