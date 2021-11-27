Actinium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,129.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $590,662.40 and approximately $9,129.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,694,200 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.