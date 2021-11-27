AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $477,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATY opened at $3.66 on Friday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $221.94 million and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

