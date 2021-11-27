Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 38% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $14.80 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

