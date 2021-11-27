Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.83% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.