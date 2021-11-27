Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 686,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 229,402 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 569,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

