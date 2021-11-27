Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDXF remained flat at $$1.56 during midday trading on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

